Ready, set, glow! Skincare lovers, get ready to rejoice — Target is expanding its K-Beauty collection with the launch of Glow Studio for Target. What does this mean? Access to user-friendly and affordable products for a typical multi-step Korean skincare routine. Not only does Glow Studio for Target include exclusive four-step routine kits, but it will also introduce Whamisa by Glow Recipe, a Target-exclusive line of green and chai tea recipe skincare products, as well as products from popular K-Beauty brands Make P:rem and LJH.

Glow Studio for Target will be available in stores and online starting on September 10, and will retail between $5 and $38. Get a sneak peak of the whole Glow Studio for Target collection here!