Shop This Snake-Inspired Jewelry While You Wait for Taylor Swift's Record to Drop

By Talia Ergas
Taylor Swift Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Instagram

Ever since Taylor Swift broke her social media blackout and Instagrammed some cryptic snake videos on Monday, August 21, the Internet has been in a tizzy trying to figure out what comes next. Now that we know it's a new record she's got in the works (the first single drops on Friday, August 25, at 12:01 a.m. EST!), here's one way to keep busy while your anticipation skyrockets: Stylish rounded up some snake-inspired baubles to shop while you wait for the album to drop!