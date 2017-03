Finally! Nike released its first-ever line in the plus-size range on Thursday, March 2. With sizes ranging from XL to 3XL, bra sizes going up to 38E and influencers Grace Victory and Danielle Vanier fronting the collection, the athletic brand's simple, breathable pieces are bound to start showing up in gyms across the country.

The 45 new plus-size items are available now online and in stores. Scroll down to see our favorites.