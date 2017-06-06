TOP 5

See the Best Dressed Stars From the 2017 CFDA Awards: Photos

Designers, models and style icons, including Diane von Furstenberg, Bella Hadid and Meg Ryan, turned out for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC on June 5, 2017. See who Made Us Weekly’s best dressed list!