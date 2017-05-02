TOP 5

The Met Gala’s Style Evolution Through the Years

By Christina Baez
The Met Gala is one of the few nights when celebrities can dress in their most outlandish ensembles and still be added to a best dressed list. The annual event started in 1946, with the purpose of raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Each year, celebrities such as Beyonce, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez pair up with designers and push the limits of fashion while paying homage to the year's theme. We’ve rounded up some of the standouts through the years, but we'll leave it up to you to decide if celebs honored the themes.