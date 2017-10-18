WWIB
Alessandra Ambrosio and Emma Roberts: Who Wore It Best?
TOP 5
STORIES
WWIB
Alessandra Ambrosio and Emma Roberts: Who Wore It Best?
red carpet Style
The Red Carpet at Tidal’s Benefit Concert Was Epic: See...
Exclusive
A Celebrity Manicurist Shares Fall Nail Trends to Rock...
Style Patrol
About Last Night: See What the Stars Wore
Street Style
See How Lorde Made a Sexy Dress Cool for Daytime
red carpet Style
Beyonce, Cardi B and more stars attended TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert in Brooklyn, New York on October 17, 2017 — and they came in style. The event, hosted by Monster Products, took place at Jay-Z’s Barclay’s Center, intended to raise awareness and funds for those suffering from the effects of natural disasters. And not only did the celebs bring the feel good spirit, they also brought the fashion. The red carpet looks varied from high-slit dresses to fur coverups — see the versatile dresses and outfits of the night below!