These Drugstore K-Beauty Products Will Blow Your Mind!

By now, you know all about K-Beauty (short for Korean beauty): the adorable animal-shaped packaging, high-tech makeup textures and sheet masks galore that have been seen on every celebrity’s Instagram account. Case in point: the lip-plumping patch Emma Stone posted showing her Golden Globes red carpet glam prep (hers was by KNC Beauty and cost $25 for 5.) Well, a good thing just got better.

While many vendors including Nordstrom and Sephora have been touting K-Beauty lately, it’s about to get even more accessible (and affordable!) than ever. Starting in April, CVS will integrate a collection of K-Beauty products into stores, and they aren’t playing small — the 100-product collections will live in a whopping 2,100 stores across the country, as well as on cvs.com. All products will be under $30. And that’s not even the most exciting news!

If you’re a fan of K-beauty, you’ve hit up Peaches and Lily at least once — it’s the ultimate online destination for Korean beauty products. Well, CVS enlisted Alicia Yoon, aesthetician and creator of the Peach & Lily brand and site, to curate their K-Beauty collection, which includes her new lower-priced Peach Slices line exclusively!

Stylish ran into Yoon at a press lunch and she shared one of her favorite K-beauty skincare secrets. Sheet masks are super popular in Korea — apparently there’s even a hashtag that reads #1day1mask in Korean, because many women use a sheet mask a day! To get more out of a mask, Yoon offers this hack: “Put your sheet mask on. Because your skin is getting super soaked with hydration, it’s prepped for more ingredients. After about 10 minutes, peel the mask back a little and put one of your favorite serums on skin, then replace the mask. I call this the Sheet Mask Bandage, and you’re getting the serum to go a lot further for you, because your skin is primed to absorb."

Read on for some of Yoon’s favorites from the CVS K-Beauty collection!