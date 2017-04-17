Bright idea! Lady Gaga hit the stage for her headlining performance at Coachella in living color — makeup, that is. “For Gaga’s beauty look, we wanted something really colorful — like a futuristic hippie,” her longtime makeup pro, Sarah Tanno, tells Stylish.

Clad in a black leotard, sheer tights and badass boots, the "Joanne" singer, 31, rocked the upside-down eye makeup trend, with strokes of brilliant cobalt along lower lash lines, paired with black on top. To create the two-tone cat eye, Tanno drew sharp wings with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer. She then applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Out of the Blue under Gaga’s eyes and smudged into lash lines “very thickly and blended in” until the color met the black winged liner. Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara was used on top lashes, while the brand’s O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara in All About Yves was used on the bottom.

For Gaga’s hot-raspberry pout, Tanno applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Poutliner Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Charlotte, then applied a mix of Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Clara, a bold rose, and Willful, a vibrant deep orchid.

But let’s not forget about Gaga’s flawless skin, which didn’t even break a sweat during the desert performance. To prep the complexion, Tanno applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, then “draped” Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(Marc)able Full Blend Foundation Concentrate in Beige Medium “all over Gaga’s skin and concealed with Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(Marc)able Full Cover Concealer in Alive. Tanno added definition using Marc Jacobs Beauty #Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder in Dream Filter and tapped in the brand’s Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator on high points for an extra highlight. The finishing touch? Tanno imparted a “futuristic festival vibe” by applying a few neon iridescent stickers to “a few highlight points of her face.”

Check out the key pieces below!