Fashion News
This Might Be Pippa Middleton's Favorite Summer Shoe
TOP 5
STORIES
Fashion News
This Might Be Pippa Middleton's Favorite Summer Shoe
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: How to Properly Contour
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: How to Find Your Cheekbones for...
Exclusive
Minka Kelly Talks Conscious Fashion and Her 'Easy,...
Tips
Here's the Secret to Suki Waterhouse's Flawless Summer...
Fashion News
Pippa Middleton’s new shoe obsession: Castener’s Canvas Wedge Espadrilles. Wearing them with everything from a flowy dress to jeggings, the newlywed is proving just how versatile these tie-up wedge sandals can truly be.
For the 33-year-old’s first outing in London on June 27 since returning from her whirlwind month-long honeymoon (which included stops in French Polynesia, Australia, and Stockholm), she wore them with a floral Sandro dress and large handbag. With this mix, she struck a balance between effortlessly chic and summery.