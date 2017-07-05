Pippa Middleton’s new shoe obsession: Castener’s Canvas Wedge Espadrilles. Wearing them with everything from a flowy dress to jeggings, the newlywed is proving just how versatile these tie-up wedge sandals can truly be.

For the 33-year-old’s first outing in London on June 27 since returning from her whirlwind month-long honeymoon (which included stops in French Polynesia, Australia, and Stockholm), she wore them with a floral Sandro dress and large handbag. With this mix, she struck a balance between effortlessly chic and summery.