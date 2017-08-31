TOP 5

Too Faced Is Launching Not One, But Two Rad Collections Today: See Every Product

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Too Faced/Instagram

Too Faced is making it certain that we all have the chicest September possible. The kitschy-cute beauty brand with a massive following has released not one, but two collection to get Us looking our best for fall: The Peaches and Cream Collection and the I Want Kandee Collection. The new launches will be available at Sephora and Ulta respectively and each contain a wide range of products to suit all of your needs, whether you favor a bold lip,a smoky eye or a contour and highlight that’s on fleek. Check out every single product in the collection!