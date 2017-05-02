TOP 5

STORIES

Met Gala 2017

The Top 10 Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 Met Gala, Ranked — Get the Details!

By Gwen Flamberg
10
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It’s not just about the fashion! Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg shares her picks for the 10 best hair, makeup and nail looks straight off the 2017 Met Gala red carpet. 