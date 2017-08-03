Dynamic duo! Kim Kardashian and vlogger Patrick Starrr teamed up in a new YouTube makeup tutorial that was released on Wednesday, August 2, to discuss everything from social media, beauty, to her life as a mom.

The two gathered at the 36-year-old reality star's home for the KKW Beauty launch event where she announced the creation of her very first product: the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit. Upon meeting, Kardashian approached Starrr and asked him to be the first artist to do her makeup on YouTube. Read the top five tips from their collaboration and watch the full video above!