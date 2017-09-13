The Royals
Meghan Markle Used Princess Diana’s Makeup Artist!
TOP 5
STORIES
The Royals
Meghan Markle Used Princess Diana’s Makeup Artist!
NYFW
Inside Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers 2017 Party!
NYFW
Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers Party 2017: Red...
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: The One Hair Product You Need to...
style Patrol
Tinashe Is The Latest Celeb To Step Out In a Bra
NYFW
Us Weekly hosted its annual Most Stylish New Yorkers party at the The Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, September 12. The event — which was held during New York Fashion Week and sponsored by Biore, Stella Artois and Spike's Ink Master: Angels — was hosted by Zayn Malik. Attendees included Yolanda Hadid, Olivia Culpo, Harry Connick Jr. and many more. See all the photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet!