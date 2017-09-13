TOP 5

Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers Party 2017: What the Stars Wore on the Red Carpet

By Us Weekly Staff
Jason Mendez/startraksphoto.com

Us Weekly hosted its annual Most Stylish New Yorkers party at the The Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, September 12. The event — which was held during New York Fashion Week and sponsored by Biore, Stella Artois and Spike's Ink Master: Angels — was hosted by Zayn Malik. Attendees included Yolanda Hadid, Olivia Culpo, Harry Connick Jr. and many more. See all the photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet!