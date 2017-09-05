Beauty
See Vanessa Hudgens' Most Incredible 'SYTYCD' Beauty...
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty
See Vanessa Hudgens' Most Incredible 'SYTYCD' Beauty...
style news
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington New D&G Campaign
Style News
Did Sarah Hyland Just Get a Booty Tattoo?
Beauty News
Get in the Spooky Spirit Early: Lush’s Halloween...
Fashion News
See Alessandra Ambrosio and Her 9-Year-Old Daughter...
Beauty
Vanessa Hudgens always has spot-on advice for So You Think You Can Dance contestants — but here at Stylish, we're equally amazed by the incredible beauty transformations the competition show's judge serves up every week. Scroll through the photos below to see the actress' best looks, including styles inspired by Cher and Taylor Swift!