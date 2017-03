Victoria Beckham's Target collection will finally drop in three weeks — on Sunday, April 9, to be exact — but you don't have to wait that long to see the lineup! Target just unveiled the lookbook for the line, and it's filled with fun, flirty pieces for ladies of all ages, including car wash skirts, floral jackets and gingham suits (all priced under $70, with most under $40). Scroll to see the lookbook, and shop the Victoria Beckham x Target collection when it hits stores and Target.com on April 9!