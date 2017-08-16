TOP 5

STORIES

Must-Have

Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Vacation Glow With These Travel Essentials

By Monique Meneses
5
Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

You’re 100 percent right; it’s not fair. Chrissy Teigen has the looks, the man, adorable baby Luna, the self-deprecating personality and wit — and that envy-inducing perma-vacation glow. Sure, she knows how to work her best angles in the daylight, but her recent travel pics from Italy were, well, extra in the best possible way. We asked her makeup artist, Allan Avendaño, who also works with Sarah Hyland, to spill all the details on her carry-on essentials so we, too, could live la vita bella. Shop her favorites below!