Why Spring Gingham Will Make You Look Like Brigitte Bardot

By Monique Meneses
Sienna Miller, Kate Middleton & Naomie Harris

Remember how chic Brigitte Bardot looked at her wedding to actor Jacques Charrier in the summer of 1959? Non? Google it. Famously associated with Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, preppy gingham gets a French girl makeover for spring 2017 in the form of tailored dresses, off-the-shoulder tops and minis. Hollywood fashionistas such as Kate Middleton, Sienna Miller and Naomie Harris show Us three ways to wear the cheery country-style print. Shop for similar styles below!