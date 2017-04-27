Why Spring Gingham Will Make You Look Like Brigitte Bardot

Must-Have
Why Spring Gingham Will Make You Look Like Brigitte...
TOP 5
STORIES
Must-Have
Why Spring Gingham Will Make You Look Like Brigitte...
Nail News
These Nail Art Designs Will Blow Your Mind!
Must-Have
Spring 2017 Nails Are All About Mermaid Blues
Editors’ Picks
Top 10 Editors’ Picks From Mara Hoffman’s Spring Sale
Tips
What to Wear When It’s Hot and Cold Out at the Same...
Must-Have
Remember how chic Brigitte Bardot looked at her wedding to actor Jacques Charrier in the summer of 1959? Non? Google it. Famously associated with Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, preppy gingham gets a French girl makeover for spring 2017 in the form of tailored dresses, off-the-shoulder tops and minis. Hollywood fashionistas such as Kate Middleton, Sienna Miller and Naomie Harris show Us three ways to wear the cheery country-style print. Shop for similar styles below!