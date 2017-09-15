TOP 5

You Can Now Shop Whitney Port’s Closet — Pre-Pregnancy and Maternity Clothes!

By Christina Baez
Whitney Port is selling some of her chicest pre-pregnancy and maternity clothes through thredUp. Port has expressed feeling the pressure to bounce back after becoming a mom and wants to sell her clothes to make room in her closet for items that fit her new and changing body. Port will be donating 100% of the proceeds to Every Mother Counts with thredUp matching every dollar raised. Every Mother Counts is a charity dedicated to helping women worldwide access essential maternity care. Check out some of the best finds below! 