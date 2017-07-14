TOP 5

STORIES

Hair

Zendaya’s 11 Most Stunning Hair Transformations

By Talia Ergas
11
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

When Zendaya walks a red carpet, she's sure to be a head-turner. The actress has rocked some incredible hair looks, including big and bouncy curls, slicked back locks, braids and everything in between. Scroll through the photos below for some of her most incredible, envy-inducing hair transformations!