5 Best Testosterone Boosters to Increase Testosterone Levels in 2022

Having low testosterone levels can prove to be a serious problem. This hormone is well-known because it plays a critical role in sexual desire. It also controls a number of important bodily functions, and not only during puberty. For example, testosterone is involved in muscular development. As a result, it is in charge of your physical growth above anything else.

As a result, regardless of gender, healthy production of the hormone is critical for your well-being. It is natural for testosterone levels to drop as men age, but fortunately, there is a way to break out from such a vicious cycle. You can rely on testosterone boosters to help you when you need them.

These products are being sold on tens of thousands of “authority websites.” You can easily come across a dozen with a quick web search. However, many of these sites may lead you astray. They have a reputation for relying on sponsorships and the like. As a result, doing your research is the best way to make an informed decision. This is especially true when it comes to testosterone boosters and other such medications.

To come up with this roundup, we looked at a wide variety of options, and our results are based on extensive, non-biased testing. No argument is based on a whim since all evidence is gathered from reliable sources, including customer reviews and clinical test reports.

After that, we were able to compile a roundup of the best testosterone boosters. These are the products that effectively stand out from the crowd and boost your body’s testosterone production naturally. These are also made from ingredients that haven’t been linked to any adverse effects. In a nutshell, these are the safest and most effective testosterone boosters available on the internet. We present the top five testosterone boosters based on these factors and expectations.

#1. TestoPrime: Overall Best Testosterone Boosters on the Market

TestoPrime is a creation of Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited. The brand developed this supplement over five years ago. It quickly gained traction on the market, and even today, it stays at the top of our list. Such occurrences aren’t random, though. The company invests its resources in third-party testing to ensure that they create the best testosterone booster possible.

TestoPrime utilizes a formula that naturally rejuvenates your body. It results in gradual changes without sudden stress. A daily dose of only four TestoPrime capsules will increase the supply of testosterone to the bloodstream. In turn, the conversion of fat to energy will hasten. Also, due to the vitamin content, TestoPrime allows for testosterone retention, improving the blood flow and your sex drive.

The product uses only 12 organic ingredients, including minerals, vitamins, and extracts. It does not contain chemical additives or allergens, and it is also non-GMO. Customers report significant improvements within the first 20 days of use. The benefits include fat loss, increased muscle strength, and a better physique.

Since TestoPrime is a 100% natural product, you don’t need a special prescription for it. You can simply go to their website and buy the booster whenever you want one. As for feedback, TestoPrime boasts an almost perfectly positive review score.

Highlights

Twelve All-Natural Ingredients: The TestoPrime supplement contains 12 natural, safe, and clinically proven ingredients. Among these are ginseng , d-aspartic acid , fenugreek , and ashwagandha extract . Together, they make for a potent recipe for boosting one’s testosterone levels. In the same vein, the vitamin and mineral content help to improve many aspects related to your physical performance.

Scientifically Proven Formula: Wolfson Brands spares no cost when it comes to research and development. TestoPrime is a product of studies conducted on boosting libido, weight loss, and energy rejuvenation.

Pros

Reverses the adverse effects of low testosterone

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Made from 100% natural ingredients

Clinically proven formula

Helpful customer support service

Bonus e-books on healthy living are included with every purchase

Special deals on bulk purchases

Cons

It can prove costly to buy in small quantities

#2. Testogen: Strongest Testosterone Booster

This popular testosterone booster comes from Muscle Club, a U.K.-based company. Testogen can combat the declining testosterone levels even in elderly users. Also, unlike certain artificial treatments or illegal anabolic boosters, it’s an entirely natural compound. So, it provides a simple and viable alternative to invasive hormonal therapy.

Testogen’s formula comprises 11 natural ingredients to boost your testosterone levels. In addition, it features a carefully selected mix of vitamins and minerals. Its primary ingredients are D-aspartic acid, fenugreek, and zinc. These elements also act as testosterone-preserving agents, so they postpone their conversion into estrogen.

Zinc protects cells against oxidative stress, according to a 1996 study. Oxidative stress, according to another study, is common to the male reproductive system and testicular tissue. Yet, antioxidants can help fight against this imbalance, thus improving sperm production.

Testogen also contains Vitamin D3. This element increases the free testosterone levels. Next, the body will use it to boost your energy levels, sex drive, muscle growth, etc.

The manifestation of these benefits varies from person to person. Some people begin to notice positive changes in the first week. For others, it may take longer. Testogen’s website recommends a dose of 4 capsules per day for best effect.

Highlights

No Chemical Additives : Testogen capsules contain natural and safe ingredients such as zinc, fenugreek, and D-aspartate. They increase testosterone levels without any additives. So far, reports indicate no adverse side effects after Tesogen usage.

Convenient Intake Methods: To boost your testosterone levels, Testogen won’t require a medical procedure. Simply stick to the recommended dosage. According to the official website, taking four capsules of Testogen every morning is the right amount. And judging by the user’s reviews, it indeed is an effective prescription.

Quick Results: Muscle Club boasts results in as little as two weeks. Such a period is standard regarding natural testosterone boosters. Since they are natural supplements, they need a little build-up.

Manufactured in FDA-Approved Facilities: Muscle Club claims to manufacture its products in FDA-approved facilities. They’re also in compliance with the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

Money-Back Guarantee: This policy allows you to try Testogen risk-free. If you aren’t satisfied with the results after a reasonable amount of time, you can ask for a refund within 100 days of receiving your order.

Pros

Made in FDA-approved facilities in compliance with cGMP

All-natural and clinically proven ingredients

Every purchase comes with a set of bonus guides

Discounts on bulk purchases

Easy to follow prescriptions

100-day money-back guarantee

Free worldwide shipping

Cons

Only available online

#3. Testo-Max: Testosterone Booster Supplements for Muscle Growth

According to Crazybulk’s website, Testo-Max is an effective alternative for artificial testosterone boosters. Plus, it is an entirely safe and legal supplement. Each capsule contains various pure and natural ingredients. Among others, there is vitamin D3, magnesium, d-aspartic acid, etc.

Testo-Max’s blend features potent and effective elements. For instance, d-aspartic acid is vital in restoring hormonal balance in resistance-trained men. It’s also proven to increase testosterone production by 45% in just a few weeks.

On the other hand, magnesium boosts testosterone levels by 26%, according to clinical studies. However, this is only one of the ingredients, and they all combine in Testo-Max. Finally, intake of vitamin D is always welcome, even though sunlight is its most consistent source. According to an NCBI study, low vitamin D levels in males reflect low testosterone levels.

On CrazyBulk’s website, there is sufficient information about this product, along with frequently asked questions. Hence, visitors can easily find their way and place an order or complaint. That’s why Testo-Max is rated so highly on popular review sites and forums. It’s a well-rounded, affordable product that’s also easy to find.

Highlights

Bulk Sales: Testo-Max stands out thanks to the company’s bulk sales feature. You can purchase a single month, three-month, or even a six-month supply of the product. Whichever package you prefer, you’ll be eligible for some amazing discounts. For example, you might get a complimentary bottle for every bundle you buy.

Potent Formula: Fenugreek extract, Korean red ginseng extracts, vitamin K , and zinc are among the 11 natural ingredients used in Testo-Max. Also, unlike artificial testosterone boosters, these ingredients won’t cause any harmful side effects.

Free Worldwide Shipping: Once you purchase a supplement from their website, they’ll ship the order to any part of the globe. So, this is indeed a business that cares for its customers.

Refund Policy: There’s a generous “try-before-you-buy” period for Testo-Max. Afterward, you may choose to return it and request a refund within 60 days of your purchase.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

Bonuses and discounts are given for bulk purchases

It may improve your mood and increase your energy levels

Simple prescriptions and dosage

Cons

May work best when combined with other products from CrazyBulk

#4. Prime Male: Best Testosterone Boosters for Men Over 40

As we age, our bodies cease to function with the same efficiency. This “slowing down” translates into reduced testosterone secretion. In turn, we’ll feel a decline in our energy levels. That is not a good thing in the slightest: it means reduced physical performance and libido. But the negatives won’t stop there. Another common symptom is sudden weight gain. Also, according to recent studies, the average man loses 1% of their testosterone store every year, beginning at age 30.

The decline of testosterone levels can bring about a host of problems, even if it is a naturally occurring facet of life. Fortunately, the Prime Male natural testosterone booster offers a way to contradict this body tendency.

Prime Male is a combination of several organic ingredients that help you get back on track. Some of these substances include ashwagandha extract, magnesium, and luteolin (found in citrus fruit). They work in tandem to reinstitute the hormonal balance. Also, they govern the percentage of free (unbound) testosterone in your body.

The body is then free to use free testosterone for many purposes, including fat loss, building lean muscle, and boosting sexual drive. Finally, the Prime Male supplement card breaks down the percentage composition of the ingredients used in the mix. So, each customer will know exactly how it works.

Highlights

Easily Obtainable: To place an order, simply visit the official website. You can expect the bottle to arrive at your doorstep in a short time after the purchase. Plus, don’t wonder whether they’ll deliver to your place of residency. This company ships Prime Male to every corner of the world at a reasonable and fair price.

Scientifically Proven: According to the supplement card, each capsule is a mixture of testosterone-boosting ingredients. Since these ingredients come from natural sources, you do not have to worry about side effects. Not that any of those have ever been reported regarding Prime Male. Plus, you won’t need a doctor’s prescription to get your hands on this supplement.

Pros

Natural libido and testosterone booster

Detailed nutritional breakdown

Easy to follow prescriptions

Convenient for users over the age of 30

Natural gym-performance enhancer

Cons

May take several weeks to show results

#5. TestRX: Best Testosterone Booster for Improving Sex Drive

TestRX, made by Leading Edge Marketing Ltd, is a natural testosterone booster formulated to replenish dwindling testosterone levels. Its ingredients include vitamins like K2, B6, and D3, various minerals, and other plant-based ingredients. So, it’s a perfectly safe mixture suitable for any adult to intake.

If one follows the instructions, TestRX will soon build up in their bloodstream and cause beneficial changes. By steadily increasing the testosterone level, TestRX elicits a notion of “youthfulness” within the body. So, it’s a confidence booster that also helps with muscle growth and your sexual stamina.

TestRX’s trifecta of zinc, magnesium, and d-aspartic acid (DAA) is indeed famous for its efficacy. This formula is proven time and time again to be completely risk-free, too. Hence, it’s not an experiment but more of a carefully measured blend.

According to a study, zinc helps in the preservation of testosterone and boosts all muscle-building processes. The supplement’s official website also points to another aspect: the noticeable increase in energy levels. With that, TestRX may manage to mimic the effects of some popular energy drinks.

Another essential element is magnesium. As studies indicate, it can boost athletes’ performance and improve testosterone levels. Finally, the fenugreek extracts have a similar effect on the immune system, adding even more to the overall effectiveness of TestRX.

Leading Edge Marketing Ltd. recommends a cycle of two capsules of TestRX in the morning and two before dinner. That’s the best way to allow this formula to dissolve into your bloodstream. Also, this supplement is entirely risk-free, so you’ll be able to order it without a note from your physician.

You can buy TestRX on their official website. However, its prices are constantly changing with current demand. So, you might run into some good discounts, too.

Highlights

Swift Online Service: Shopping on the TestRX website is easy and secure. Plus, it’s all backed by the 24/7 customer support service. Their agents will lead you through any inquiries in a friendly manner, too.

Try Before You Buy: You can try TestRX risk-free for 67 days. If you are unsatisfied with the results within this period, you can ask for a complete refund “no questions asked.”

Free Delivery in the U.S. : The company offers free shipping on select products. If you are living in the United States, they’ll deliver the bottle directly to your doorstep.

Performance Enhancing: TestRX is rich in ZMA, which can help you achieve a peak physical condition. It supports higher energy levels, as well as faster muscle recovery and strength.

Pros

No adverse side effects

Only natural ingredients, no anabolic steroids

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

67-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping for a few selected products

No subscriptions or hidden fees

Cons

Available only on the official website

How We Made the List

To develop this list, we started by searching for the most popular testosterone boosters available today. Since these products are fairly sought-after, the list had many, many entries at that point. So, we proceeded by digging deeper into their ingredients and effectiveness.

We looked at the history of the brands and how they source their ingredients. Any past reports of foul play or overwhelmingly negative feedback resulted in the elimination of that product. Instead of those, we focused primarily on risk-free products.

This multi-layered process allowed us a detailed insight into this landscape. Finally, after evaluating all that data, we came up with a list of the five best testosterone boosters you can order today.

What We Looked For

Some of the criteria we considered when trimming down the list of testosterone boosters include:

List of Ingredients: Testosterone boosters feature some advanced formulas to be effective. However, companies shouldn’t ever resort to taking risks. Synthetic content can do more harm than good to the user’s health, and that’s a fact. That’s why we favored brands that clearly label the complete list of ingredients on the pack.

Transparency: On a related note, it’s commendable when a company openly shares what a product contains. Such information should point to their sources and the way each ingredient’s quality is tested.

Of course, customers may have specific relationships with some elements. As a result, it’s critical to understand whether a product could cause an allergic reaction. Finally, those substances determine the product’s overall effectiveness. Stress prevention, fat burning, higher energy levels, endurance, muscle strength — all such aspects depend on them.

Customer Service and Feedback: Testosterone boosters should function only in their supposed way. In the case of other development, the user should immediately file a complaint. That’s why a well-developed customer support service is vital. Also, if a brand proves to care for its customers, they will return the favor. Often, they’ll sound off on official websites or reputable review sites. Hence, good word of mouth is indicative of a company doing something right.

Buying Guide — What to Keep in Mind When Looking for a Testosterone Booster

When suffering from subnormal testosterone levels, one must promptly take action. Hormonal imbalance is a serious condition that will impede your life in a significant way. Worst of all, it is a naturally occurring part of the aging process. So, even if it isn’t an after-effect of a disorder, it can cause problems. Either way, it demands your attention.

From a medical standpoint, the usage of testosterone boosters is among the safest remedies for such predicaments. This is because they’re intricately made with heavily researched formulas. Also, they don’t pose added stress to the body-rather, they’ll elicit a more gradual and beneficial change.

However, given how many similar products you may come across online, a more critical eye is needed. Knowing when to give a brand a hard pass is a type of skill. Plus, it’s a decision best made early on before anything goes south.

Hence, one should keep in mind some essential pointers while researching for a testosterone booster. Here’s what to look out for:

Brand Reputation

Companies will do their best to draw your attention. They’ll use clever catchphrases that sound familiar or present some “miracle” effects. Yet, when it comes to testosterone boosters, one should be 110% clear on what to expect. Luckily, the most reputable brands—like the five mentioned above—go far and beyond to remain in the spotlight.

In other words, if a brand is well-known, it’s earned that status the hard way. In today’s world, word of bad results spreads faster than light. Every single negative review tends to stick to a product for years to come. Therefore, trusted brands must’ve done a lot of things right and not just in a few months. They’ve climbed there over a much longer span, all while working hard not to drop the ball.

Also, popular products carry multiple efficiency evaluations. The companies go through much scrutiny before the green light. And even afterward, they are held accountable for all cases. Helpful customer support service is only one aspect of this, but one that might indicate a caring company.

Formula

It’s no secret that companies are ever-evolving when it comes to scientific research. Especially for testosterone boosters, there is a steady stream of inventions that push the industry forward. However, one should keep track of all this. It is advisable always to check what the box states for its primary ingredients.

Naturally, the presence of chemical additives and preservatives should be a definitive “no.” Artificial steroids have a high chance of causing adverse side effects, and that’s only the best-case scenario. As a result, it is prudent to ensure that the product you are about to purchase is entirely pure and natural.

On a related note, consider your medical history at all times. If there’s a history of blood-related conditions, please remember to consult with an expert first. Pre-existing disorders might spiral further still if you were to take chances. For example, they can over-increase the red blood cell production, thus escalating the risk of a heart attack. Another consequence is an enlarged prostate, making urination painful and difficult.

Food and Dental Administration Approval

Brands with license and approval from government-sanctioned boards are obligated to meet specific standards. Hence, you can rest sure that they adhere to rigorous manufacturing practices.

As a result, those products carry a lower risk factor. So, buying from FDA-approved companies should be a priority. Make sure to develop this instinct before opting for a testosterone booster.

Policies on Refunds

Trusted brands incorporate fair refund policies and money-back guarantees. They back up all of their products, which instills a sense of security within the buyer. By navigating these rules, you’ll never have to puzzle out what to do next. If a product proves inefficient, you should file a complaint and get refunds. Hence, make sure that such a development is part of the plan right at the start.

Background Check

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Are testosterone boosters worth it?

A 2015 FDA study indicates that testosterone boosters may or may not cause a sporadic increase in testosterone levels in men. However, most of these supplements contain zinc and B vitamins which are natural energy boosters. They also improve the biological availability of testosterone in the blood.

Many of these testosterone boosters contain aspartate, magnesium, mono-methionine aspartate, or ZMA. Those ingredients may enhance exercise performance and post-exercise recovery. In short, most testosterone boosters are herbal testosterone supplements.

Q2. What are the advantages of taking a testosterone booster?

The best testosterone boosters are natural supplements that enhance testosterone and related hormones in your body. Many of these boosters work by blocking the supply of estrogen (the female sex hormone) and its effects on the male body.

For patients suffering from hypogonadism, testosterone boosters can indeed turn their lives around. These products are built to increase your energy levels and libido.

Some reports indicate positive mood swings and a stronger sex drive. Usually, this goes hand-in-hand with steady muscle growth. In addition, testosterone boosters can quell problems associated with erectile dysfunction too.

Above all else, however, take note if you’re suffering from any kind of heart condition. If you doubt whether it would be OK to start taking testosterone boosters, don’t hesitate to see your doctor ASAP.

Q3. What exercises increase the testosterone level?

According to studies, resistance exercises such as weight lifting have a tremendous effect on testosterone production in men. Surprisingly, studies have found only a minor increase in the hormone in women who do a similar exercise.

High-intensity interval training also produced good results in men. In comparison, such an approach could significantly increase testosterone levels in far less than 45 minutes.

Q4. Is it safe to take a testosterone booster?

Some testosterone boosters, especially those bought over the counter (OTC), may be safe when consumed in moderation. They also come with a unique set of beneficial side effects.

However, they cannot permanently guarantee that your testosterone level will always remain high. The best way to stay safe is to sift through the ingredients. Plus, make sure to follow the doctor’s orders, and focus on the FDA-approved testosterone supplements.

Q5. For how long should I take testosterone boosters?

The best testosterone boosters are herbal supplements as they do not contain harmful anabolic steroids, although there is evidence of the contrary. Most notably, athletes who use the best testosterone booster supplements to boost muscle mass and improve performance. However, when things go too far, there come risks related to kidney or liver damage.

Healthy, natural boosters like the ones discussed in this article can help you achieve the desired hormonal balance. Yet, don’t think of them as a lifelong therapy solution. Instead, just take things one step at a time and do frequent re-checks.

So, buying testosterone boosters from verified sources is still the best way to go. Such testosterone boosting supplements will most likely provide you with a boost in testosterone production.

Q6. How can I tell whether I have low testosterone?

Testosterone levels tend to decrease with age. According to American Urological Association studies, about 2 out of 10 men in their 60s suffer from low testosterone. The number increases to 3 out of 10 men in their 70s and 80s.

A blood test is used to determine the testosterone level in your body. In men, a range of symptoms appears when testosterone levels fall below normal. If that happens, it may result in slower sex drive, hair loss, decreased energy levels, weak erections, sudden mood changes, etc.

Q7. At what age does a man’s testosterone level peak?

On average, a man’s testosterone peaks at the age of 20. Then, in the next few years, the levels move to a gradual decline. Experts believe that the healthiest men have testosterone levels between 400 to 600 ng/dL. Measures severely outside these limits point to a hormonal disorder.

However, signs of low testosterone become more apparent after the age of 30. A decrease in libido often accompanies it, leading most men to lose confidence in that aspect. While the reasons may simply accompany older age, this pattern may not be universal. In truth, many factors contribute to erectile dysfunction in men.

Q8. What happens when you start taking a testosterone booster?

At first, you’ll probably notice your skin getting thicker. This is because your pores will become larger, resulting in a more “oily” appearance. Also, you might start to sweat more often. In tandem with this, the odors of your urine and sweat might change, too.

Following all this, a change in your emotional state is expected. You may start to develop a narrower range of feelings. However, you should generally enjoy a more positive mood. Studies confirm that an increase in testosterone affects your temper.

Finally, increased testosterone may improve your gym performance and age-related erectile dysfunction. Your healthy testosterone levels & energy levels will probably increase as well.

Q9.How can I produce more testosterone?

There are several ways to improve testosterone in men naturally. One of the most common and evidence-based methods is resistance training. By including weight lifting and other physical activities in your daily routines, you’ll experience a significant jump in testosterone levels.

An improved diet of more protein, carbs, and healthy fats can help boost testosterone levels, too. We recommend a diet based solely on whole foods because they contain larger amounts of testosterone-boosting nutrients.

Furthermore, high-stress levels can elevate the hormone cortisol, according to some studies. These unnatural amounts of cortisol in the bloodstream can rapidly deplete your testosterone store.

Also, you can take advantage of the sun to boost your vitamin D supply. Several studies have shown that vitamin D is capable of working as a natural testosterone booster. You can also avoid estrogen-inducing compounds commonly found in junk food. To do so, one might have to change their unhealthy eating habits, though.

Finally, you can opt for any one of the five best testosterone boosters featured on our list. In doing so, you’ll end up supporting the other methods mentioned here. Either way, they all function even better when combined.

Conclusion

As men age, their testosterone level is expected to decline naturally. It is a fact of life that likely won’t be avoided. And when it takes a swing, you’ll probably notice its “benefits.” They often include lower overall energy, reduced muscle mass, unstable mood, and difficulty in weight loss.

These changes can occur even if you follow a healthy diet and workout routine. So, even the most disciplined of us suffer as a result of this. Regardless, there’s a solution fit for everyone. Testosterone boosters are a smooth path towards hormonal balance, and the right testosterone boosting supplements are entirely natural and clinically tested.

Lastly, if you have any pre-existing conditions, make sure to consult your doctor before choosing a testosterone booster. These products can affect many critical bodily functions, and you won’t want to test your luck there.