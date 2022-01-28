Best Nootropics: Top 3 Smart Drugs & Brain Boosting Supplements Of 2022

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

The quest for high performance in every area of life is something every person strives for, especially in the time we live in where staying on top of your game gives you a competitive edge over others. This is why many people go out to look for the best nootropics on the market.

Nootropics help to improve our cognitive ability, memory, and overall creative activity. It is very beneficial, especially as you get older, because as we age, our brains also change and do not “run” as well as they used to. Hence, a little boost in performance is indeed welcome. Nootropics are the best way to achieve this with minimal side effects.

The only issue, though, is that there are many brands of nootropics in the market today, all of them promising excellent results. If you go online now, you will get overwhelmed by the number of available brands. So, we decided to write this guide. We wanted to help you find the best nootropics in the market. And how did we set off to do so?

For one, all presented conclusions are well-informed opinions. These findings are a result of a multilevel process. In other words, we took the “scientific” approach when compiling this list; that is, we did a whole lot of research in this field. Then, by a careful process of elimination, we arrived at the best nootropics.

3 Best Nootropics Of 2022:

NooCube – Overall Best Natural Nootropics and Smart Drugs

Mind Lab Pro – Best Supplement To Boost Brain Health

Qualia Mind – Brain Function Supplements For Focus & Memory

#1. NooCube – Overall Best Natural Nootropics and Smart Drugs

Wolfson Berg Limited manufactures NooCube. This is a brand that has a lot of experience when it comes to formulating effective supplements. They have a very high-tech laboratory operated by some of the best scientists around. In turn, their products sport some truly advanced formulas, and NooCube is no exception. Evidently, they did not spare any cost when creating this supplement. Very soon, it took its place as the number one nootropic on the market.

One of the estimable aspects of this brand is its transparency, as they openly share the full lists of substances on the official website. Also, their product is not known to cause any side effects, and the brand claims NooCube starts acting within 30 minutes, giving you increased focus and mental clarity. Additionally, it may help with boosting your awareness, so you are more efficient, productive, and work faster.

All the ingredients used in the manufacture of the product were tested and verified as safe. In line with the company’s quest for honesty, all such results are available on their website.

Highlights

Excellent Ingredients: The ingredients in this supplement are helpful for improving your memory. Also, they elongate the time you can work and increase your ability to multitask. So, it is a boost to your overall cognitive functions. The substance works by stimulating the production of neurotransmitters. In turn, it assists neuron growth and repair.

The primary element is Alpha glycerylphosphorylcholine. This energizing compound enables your body to grow and repair brain cells while producing acetylcholine. Another essential ingredient is Huperzine A, the one that stops acetylcholine from breaking down. Other elements include Cat’s Claw extract, Bacopa Monnieri, resveratrol, L-theanine, and L-tyrosine. All of these additives play a role in making NooCube effective. Finally, they are derived from standard sources, too.

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee: One sign of a reputable, effective product is when its creators are willing to bet on it. For the production of NooCube, Wolfson Berg Ltd. invests a lot of resources. So, they are taking huge risks for them not to be calculated. And not only that, but they offer a generous 60-day money-back guarantee to boot.

In other words, you can buy the product, use it for some time, and if you do not like its efficacy, you can return it for your money back. Plus, this includes the full shipping costs as well.

Bonuses: Another great thing associated with NooCube are the attractive bonuses. It starts with the offer of a free third package for those who buy two bottles at once. So, If you buy two bottles, you get one for free. Next, if you get three bottles, you get two bottles as a bonus.

Free Shipping: To ensure you get your product with no extra costs, NooCube comes with a free shipping deal. So, you can order the product from anywhere in the world, and you will not need to pay a dime in shipping fees.

Pros

60-day money-back guarantee

High-quality product

No known side effects

Free worldwide shipping

Amazing bonuses

Cons

Only available on their website

#2. Mind Lab Pro – Best Supplement To Boost Brain Health

Mind Lab Pro is a natural nootropic made by Opti-Nutra, which is one of the pioneers in the nootropics market. This means that Mind Lab Pro comes from one of the finest brands. Mind Lab Pro is an excellent nootropic, as it enhances one’s memory, increases your attention span, and boosts your cognitive functions. It also helps in protecting the brain from dangerous toxins.

There are prescription drugs in the market akin to nootropics, but the issue is that many of them have adverse side effects. Most notably, they can damage the gray matter. But Mind Lab Pro is different, as it achieves its goal as a nootropic and still has no known side effects. This is because the brand invested heavily to ensure such an outcome. They did not create just a regular nootropic, they made a safe one.

Highlights

Efficient Product: Mind Lab Pro helps to improve your memory and focus. Also, it allows you to remain calm in intense situations. The product is formulated with 11 elements originating from FDA-approved sources.

As earlier mentioned, Opti-Nutra did not try to cut corners here. The first ingredient is Phosphatidylserine, which helps with refreshing your memory and releasing some neurotransmitters. Then, there is the Lion’s Mane Mushroom, which encourages the growth of brain cells and also aids in their repairing. Mind Lab Pro also contains Bacopa Monnieri, Rhodiola Rosea, Maritime Pine Bark Extract, and L-theanine.

Try Before You Buy: Opti-Nutra is a brand that has a lot of faith in its product, and they are certain in its ability to be an efficient solution. Hence, there is the 30-day money-back guarantee. So if you are not satisfied with the product, simply return it, and the company will fully refund your purchase. Such a policy confirms that Mind Lab Pro will not let you down.

Availability: You can order this product from anywhere in the world. Shipping is not free, but they deliver all across the globe. So, your country of residence is not really important, as you could get your hands on the product either way. For this purpose, Opti-Nutra collaborates with several shipping companies.

Excellent Customer Service: Another great feature of this brand is its customer service. They are responsive and handle queries fast. If you have any complaints or experience any difficulty, they are on hand to help you through it with minimal problems.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

No known side effects

Great customer service

30-day money-back guarantee

High quality and effective product

Cons

Shipping is not free, unlike other nootropic brands

#3. Qualia Mind – Brain Function Supplements For Focus & Memory

Neurohacker Collection creates Qualia Mind. This brand is popular at the moment, due to being endorsed by many influencers, doctors, and celebrities. And it is not all clout or paid advertising. The business earned its status by making effective products, like the third entry in our list. In short, Qualia Mind is an excellent nootropic. After all, the creators openly publish the results of all conducted tests. So, they have nothing to hide about its efficacy. Just take a scroll through their website, and see all the details.

The remarkable thing about this product is how well it performs. It is a product surrounded by glowing reviews from past users, praising its high quality. It helps to boost focus, cognitive ability and improve the overall mental performance. They use natural, safe ingredients. Also, they operate from an FDA-approved facility to top it all. Simply put, they play by the rules and are honest.

Highlights

High Vitamin Count: This product is made up of very high-quality ingredients, which all work in unison to boost the brain’s health and improve your performance. The drops include an ample dose of vitamin C, which rejuvenates your brain’s working power. In addition, there are the vitamins B1, B3, B5, B6, and B12. As a result, Qualia Mind delivers in keeping you sharp.

Other ingredients include Artichoke leaf extract, Bacopa Monnieri leaf extract, Rhodiola Rosea leaf extract, etc. Such substances come from natural sources only, making them more unlikely to pose any adverse side effects.

Secure Purchase: You do not have to be cautious when ordering this product. Even if you do not get the desired results, you can return it. And how long is this grace period? No less than 100 days. However, keep in mind that it is a one-time rule. So, it will not be available for the next order. Therefore, this offer is a convenient way to earn the customer’s trust. If it lives up to the task, you will know what to look for next.

Verified Product: The most attractive thing about Qualia Mind is its substance. The Neurohacker Collection shows intricate attention to detail in the creation of this nootropic. Also, they make sure to get their ingredients from the best sources. To confirm whether it is ready, they even hire third-party labs to test it. So, they go a long way before moving on to distribution. And judging from the user reviews, Qualia Mind indeed is an effective and helpful product.

Worldwide Delivery: You can get this product no matter where you live. Neurohacker Collection teams up with different shipping companies to allow delivery in multiple parts of the world. However, know that those costs are a part of the product’s price, as the shipping is not free.

Pros

100-day money-back guarantee

100% natural ingredients

No known side effects

Fast shipping

Great customer service

Cons

Dose is seven capsules at once

How We Made This List Of Nootropics Supplements Online

To earn a spot on this list, the featured products underwent a critical examination. We started by looking out for the most popular nootropics. Then, we made a list of all of them before digging deeper. After further research, we removed the ones that did not meet our criteria. Next, we read all the related reviews from experts and professionals in the niche. Also, we considered other factors like brand reputation, product quality, efficacy, and customer service. By comparing those parameters, we knew when to remove lower-quality products. Slowly, we cut down the list until there were about ten products left. However, that number also seemed a bit high. We wanted to distill our views as clearly as possible.

So, we kept trimming down the list until only a few products were left. Hence, the three nootropics on this list are the best ones on the market. We confidently stay behind this selection.

What We Looked For

As we were crafting this list, there were certain factors we looked out for before choosing the products we settled with:

Ingredient Source: One of the primary focal points was the ingredient source. Where did the brand get those elements from? Also, what kind of ingredients did they use? We ensured to include brands that look for materials only from FDA-certified facilities. The aim was to omit any and all GMO-rich products or synthetic substances. We preferred when no side effects were part of the deal as well, which was among our priorities.

Brand Reputation: Another attribute was the brand’s reputation. As is the case more often than not, there will be a reason for the positive reviews. Generally, it is an indication of a great product. So, we started looking out for reviews from past customers and online forums, and we went for the ones with an outstanding reputation. Of course, we did not expect products with 100% universal acclaim. But overall, the brands on this list all have stellar reviews, which means they are worthy of your trust as well.

Customer Service: Another critical factor we looked out for was the effectiveness of the customer support service. Does the company answer promptly to queries? How did they handle returns and complaints? All of these are very important aspects, in case you run into an issue. You do not want to deal with a brand that will turn its back on you when presented with based arguments. Instead, a good company would answer all your protests thoroughly.

High Quality: Finally, we looked at the overall quality of the product. For this, we cross-examined its efficacy and availability. Naturally, we started with the standard requirements. Next, we researched results after repeated usage, and whether there were any red flags reported.

These were the factors we looked out for before picking the brands on this list. As you can see, we left no stone unturned.

What to Look Out for When Buying Nootropics

Nootropics are becoming very popular, and because of this, there are so many competing brands. As a result, you can get confused as to which product is the right one for you. Plus, you may easily get swayed by all that advertising. So, what should you be looking out for when searching for the best nootropics nowadays?

In this section, we will be looking at the essential factors you will need to consider before buying any nootropic.

Brand Reputation

The first thing you should look out for is a reputable brand. After all, if a company is well-known, it means it has earned its name the hard way. On the flip side though, if a brand has a bad reputation, there is a significant likelihood that their products would be terrible, or even worse, harmful. So, you are safer with a verified brand, at least by positive customer feedback.

The question now is, how do you check for reputation? For one, you can read some customer reviews, or you could consult with an expert’s opinion or a professional. From the experiences of others, you will be able to determine what to expect. If it all points to a negative outcome, then by all means, look elsewhere. However, the brands on the list above have an excellent reputation, and you will not go wrong if you pick from any of them.

Ingredient Source

The second most important thing is the ingredient source. Also, where does a company buy specific materials from? We all know the value of regulated production facilities. When it comes to nootropics, this is even more essential. Of course, it is these very substances that determine the product’s safety and efficiency. If they derive their ingredients from genetically modified sources, this can make the product pose harmful side effects. Therefore, looking for an FDA-approved source should be a primary concern. After all, it directly leads to your well-being.

Return Policy

The return policy is of real practical value. Imagine you get a product, and it does not deliver on its promises. What would you do? Would you not love to return that product and get your money back? Well, that is true, but some brands will not offer you a fair return policy. This is because some of them anticipate such a development. Hence, a multi-layered refund policy is a pointer for a good brand. In short, every reputable company will offer you a return, especially those that make nootropics.

Obviously, they implement this because they offer quality products as a rule. So, such protests are not frequent anyway. Finally, when a brand gives you a chance to return the product if you are not satisfied, it shows confidence. And in turn, this confidence builds trust. That is why you should always look out for a fair policy.

Customer Support Service

Another crucial thing to check as soon as possible is the customer support service. In practice, it refers to the ongoing obligation of the seller of the product. So, this service is at the heart of customer satisfaction. If a brand cannot solve your problems when you explain it to them, you should not conduct business there.

Brands with poor customer service end up losing their popularity quickly. But, how can you determine the level of customer service? For instance, try reading past reviews. Another way is to call them up for an inquiry and see how long they take to respond. Or simply, you could look for a detailed “help” section on their website. All these paths will give you an idea of how convenient the customer support service is.

Quality

Last but not least is the quality of the product. By this, we mean whether it poses the advertised effects while being a safe nootropic supplement. Also, does it meet up with the FDA standards? These are questions you must answer. Finding the best nootropics on the market is about finding a good balance of function and availability. On the other hand, if you opt for a random selection, you might enter a lengthy “trial and error” period. Thankfully, the brands featured in this list are all of high quality.

These are the factors you need to consider before choosing a nootropic, and it is a concise list you should always follow. After all, nootropics are helpful but do come with the potential of adverse side effects. So, some research is always welcome.

FAQs About Nootropics & Brain Health Supplements

Q1. What are nootropics, and how do they help my mind perform better?

Nootropics are helpful supplements that elevate your brain power above normal. If your brain is working at 100%, a nootropic may raise the performance to 105-110%. Also, nootropics aid you by warding off issues like fatigue and lack of focus. In short, they assist in rejuvenating all cognitive functions. It is important to note, however, that they are not medications. They simply incite you to achieve more, and they are not curing anything. So, think of them as “creative performance boosters.”

Now to the question of how they work. Before anything, know these are tested and safe products. Although they meddle with your thinking ability, they are completely safe to use. First off, they help your body to eliminate toxins from your brain. Then, they dilate blood vessels in the brain, which leads to increased blood flow to the gray matter. In turn, this leaves more resources for your brain to utilize. Next, they increase the rate at which the brain cells work. Also, they help to repair your nervous system. Finally, they increase the production of neurotransmitters in the body. All of these are the things nootropics do to elicit the effect they have on you.

Q2. Do nootropics work, or are they just empty promises?

Some people are skeptical about the effectiveness of nootropics. But, you should not be. The truth is that nootropics work. Yet, there are people who have not experienced any particular benefits. But, this is most likely a result from using some lower-quality nootropics. If you go for a high-quality product with a good reputation, you will undoubtedly achieve the results you seek. And choosing from any product on the list above will make this even easier for you.

Q3. How long does it take for nootropics to start working?

Truthfully, there is no standard time for the effects of nootropics to kick in. This is because it is dependent on the specific brand you buy and how it is designed. Some brands start working within minutes, uplifting your focus in a very short time after you take them. In comparison, some may need hours to kick in. So, it varies between the different brands on offer. As a result, this is something you also should consider when picking a nootropic.

Q4. How do I take nootropics? Is it daily?

Most nootropics are taken once a day. You should stick to the labeled daily dosage to get maximal value from the product. To be clear on the dosage, you should carefully read the instructions on the leaflet of the nootropic, as that will allow you to learn the right way for a healthy habit. Note that different nootropics require different cycles.

Q5. Do nootropics have dangerous side effects?

The short answer to that question is no. If you are using good nootropics and are following the correct dosage regimen, you will be fine. Many good brands get their ingredients from natural sources, which makes them safe. Next, it is in your hands to avoid the bad brands and all possible side effects. Always go for high-quality brands, like the reputable ones featured in the list above. They have all been verified to pose no negative side effects.

Q6. Can I get addicted to nootropics?

Nootropics do not cause addiction. So, you will not become dependent on them. They are supplements that are designed to improve the quality of your life, and they do this in a helpful manner only — not by leaving you helpless without them. They do not work like that, as nootropics only help to improve your mental performance. However, some do contain caffeine, but only in meager amounts.

Q7. Will I fail a drug test if I am using nootropics?

If you are using nootropics from a reputable brand, one that features safe ingredients and plays by the rules, you will not fail a drug test. The right nootropics do not contain any illegal substances. They are 100% legal and contain only natural ingredients. Therefore, you will not fail a drug test if you use one.

Q8. Are nootropics expensive?

This depends on the brand you go for. Truthfully, effective and good brands are more expensive than others. This is simply value for money. However, we do not advise you to sacrifice quality and well-being just to save some cash. Go for a reputable brand and stick with it. Even if it is expensive, if you can afford it, then go for that one.

Conclusion: Do These Memory Pills Really Work?

With steady technological advancement, humans seek to surpass the achievements of the past generation. Nowadays, it has become essential for people to always remain productive and generate better and better results. This is why many of us use nootropics to boost our brain functions and perform at the highest possible level. Because of this, there are so many brands of nootropics on the market, and you can easily get confused as to which one of them is the right choice for you. Luckily, this article offers some excellent pointers.

In this guide, we aimed to curate the best nootropics on the market. If you select from any of the products on the list, you will not regret it. They are not just high-quality products from reputable brands, either. They do work. These three brands deliver on their promise, and that is the most important thing. However, we still advise you to do some research on your part. After all, people tend to be unique, and only you know best which product you will make the most use of.

So if you are looking for the best nootropics on the market, the ones detailed on this list are it. So, it is up to you to decide on one, use it, and boost your brain’s performance right when you need it the most.