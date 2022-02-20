Best Pre-Workout Supplements for Women [2022]

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Most people are health conscious these days, and some are even fitness freaks. But, not everyone has the time to go to the gym due to their tight work schedules. Moreover, going to the gym is not always as effective as we would like it to be. That is especially true for women who have more on their plate than their male counterparts.

For one, women actually have more to do in a day’s time, and women’s metabolism is quite different from that of men. Let us face it — women cannot lose weight as quickly as men can. Additionally, there is also a difference between a “good” and a “best” pre-workout for women.

To help women achieve their fitness goals in the best possible manner, we have listed some popular, safe, reliable, and effective pre-workouts that you can take before you hit the gym.

You will note that some of the supplement brands we have mentioned in this article are mainly male-oriented, focusing on boosting a muscular physique with bulging biceps and chiseled abs. However, these brands also produce good quality pre-workouts for women.

As a gym-going woman, you may want to achieve a fit, slim body, or you may even be into bodybuilding. Those extra plates on your bar or an extra rep are what counts during your workouts. No matter what your goals are, these pre-workout supplements may give you the additional energy boost to get the most out of your workouts at the gym.

Best Pre-Workout for Women in 2022

Naked Nutrition – Overall Best Pre-Workout for Women on the Market Legion Athletics – Best Pre Workout for Weight loss & Belly Fat Transparent Labs – Top Choice Gluten-Free Pre-Workout Supplement Ora Organic – Most Effective C4 Pre-Workout with Taurine Optimum Nutrition – High-Quality Assured Natural Pre-Workout Powder

#1. Naked Nutrition – Overall Best Pre-Workout for Women on the Market

Naked Nutrition, as the name suggests, has nothing to hide. The pre-workout supplement brand, Naked Energy, is perhaps one of the most transparent brands in the market. It clearly states its ingredients, so you know what you are consuming. The supplement contains natural, premium, and effective ingredients alone, which may power up your workouts and help you quickly achieve your health and fitness goals.

Naked Nutrition’s pre-workout supplements for women do not come with any artificial additives, sweeteners, or colors. Check out its Natural Pre-Workout Supplement, which promises to help maximize your energy and stamina so you can work out hard at the gym.

Naked Nutrition’s pre-workout supplement is available for $39.99 and contains all-natural and non-GMO ingredients. The power-packed ingredients of this supplement include creatine, L-arginine, beta-alanine, calcium, folate, and vitamins C, B3, B6, and B12. The supplement may boost your gym performance and improve your mental focus and enable you to recover fast after sets.

Some of the other most popular products by the brand are Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder, Naked Whey, made from the milk of grass-fed cows, Pea Protein Powder, Naked Pea, which is purely vegan and is made out of yellow-split pea protein, and yummy Powdered Peanut Butter, Naked PB. The brand sells sports nutrition as well as dietary supplements for weight gain and fat loss.

Naked Nutrition offers great subscription discounts and offers on the products on its website. It provides free shipping for orders over $49, and it ships all products all over the U.S. and to a few selected regions to Canada and Britain. Its refund policies are listed on its shipping information page, and one can contact customer support over phone, email, and by the web form provided on its contact page.

Highlights

Naked Nutrition is very transparent about its supplement ingredients.

Its Natural Pre Workout Supplement contains natural, non-GMO, and premium ingredients.

No artificial additives, sweeteners, or colors are present in this supplement.

The supplement is priced at $39.99.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Naked Nutrition

Pros

May be highly effective in energizing your workouts

May help in energy recovery and improving mental focus

Best for fitness-oriented women

Third-party lab tested for quality, safety, and effectiveness

Lucrative subscription discounts and refunds offered

Cons

Free shipping only available on order over $49

#2. Legion Athletics – Best Pre-Workout for Weight Loss & Belly Fat

If you are a woman and into bodybuilding, Legion Athletics’ pre-workout supplements, Pulse Natural Pre-Workout and Forge Pre-Workout Fat Burner, are just for you. Legion Athletics was founded with the motive to create the best-selling high-grade sports supplements in the market.

The brand has a scientific way of formulating its pre-workout supplements. Scientists at Legion Athletics studied people’s workout patterns and performances, protein metabolism, and muscle hypertrophy in detail before developing Pulse and Forge.

Legion Athletics ensures no ingredients are in its supplements that may impair your health. Pulse and Forge are, therefore, made using effective, safe, and budget-friendly components.

The Pulse pre-workout drink is made of all-natural ingredients and may energize and power you up and enhance your mood and focus during workouts. This power drink includes ingredients like natural caffeine, L-theanine, beta-alanine, alpha-GPC, citrulline malate, and betaine.

Moreover, Legion Athletics does not add any artificial colors, sweeteners, or flavors to its products. Besides pre-workout supplements, the brand also sells protein powders, fat burners, post-workout supplements, fish oils, and multivitamins.

The Pulse pre-workout drink is priced at $39.99, and Legion Athletics provides great discounts on its pre-workout, protein, and post-workout powder combo packs. The brand also offers reward points on purchases, social media following, and product reviews. You can follow up on these and earn reward points to avail of the discounts on its products. It also offers free standard shipping worldwide, and for customer satisfaction, it has a 100% money-back guarantee as well. The phone number and email address for contacting customer support are provided on its contact page.

Highlights

The Pulse pre-workout drink is made up of all-natural, safe, and effective ingredients.

It does not include any artificial colors, sweeteners, or flavors.

Its single pack is priced at $39.99.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Legion Athletics

Pros

May improve your mood and focus during workouts

Best for women who are into bodybuilding

May support the building of lean muscle mass

Third-party lab tested

Excellent discounts on combo packs

Free standard shipping worldwide

100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Not the best for those who want to build lean muscle mass

#3. Transparent Labs – Top Choice Gluten-Free Pre-Workout Supplement

Transparent Labs provides some of the best pre-workout supplements for women in the industry. Whether you are fitness-oriented or into bodybuilding, Transparent Labs’ pre-workout supplements may boost your energy and endurance to the next level. Additionally, its supplements are loaded with nitric oxide to give you the best pumps after workouts.

Check out Transparent Labs’ Pre Series pre-workout supplements, which come in bulking, leaning, and stim-boosting forms. These pre-workout supplements are designed to intensify and improve your workouts. Intense workouts may contribute to metabolism and help with fat loss, and at the same time, they may promote lean and healthy muscle mass. Prices of bulking and leaning pre-workout supplements start from $49, and that of the Stim-Booster starts from only $12.99.

Some essential ingredients in the brand’s Pre Series supplements include citrulline malate, BCAA, beta-alanine, acetyl L-carnitine HCI, choline bitartrate, L-theanine, anhydrous caffeine, and theobromine. All ingredients are gluten-free and non-GMO, and the supplements do not have any artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or colors added to them. Besides pre-workout supplements, Transparent Labs also sells protein powders, fat burners, and gym gear.

Moreover, Transparent Labs provides lucrative discounts on all its orders. But, the brand only offers free shipping in the U.S. for purchases over $150. The company also ships its products to Australia, Canada, and the U.K., and it accepts returns and refunds for the convenience of its customers. You can contact customer support via email or the web form provided on its contact page.

Highlights

The Pre Series pre-workout supplements of Transparent Labs come for bulking, leaning and stim-boosting.

All the ingredients of the Pre Series pre-workout supplements are natural, gluten-free and non-GMO.

It does not contain any artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colors.

The supplements contain nitrous oxide for pumping up your muscles.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Transparent Labs

Pros

May intensify your workouts to the maximum level

Best for both fitness-oriented and bodybuilder women

Third-party lab tested for quality, safety, and efficacy

Lucrative discounts and refunds offered

Cons

Free shipping only on orders more than $150

#4. Ora Organic – Most Effective C4 Pre-Workout with Taurine

If you are a vegan, then Ora Organic is the best pre-workout brand for you. Quality is the primary concern of this wellness-oriented brand. Made from 100% organic, plant-based, and gluten-free ingredients, the Ora Organic supplements guarantee optimum quality, safety, and efficacy. The supplements are manufactured using a high code of ethics for quality assurance, and all its products are tested in third-party certified labs.

Try Ora Organic’s Renewable Energy organic pre-workout powder, which contains no artificial ingredients and is made of all-natural flavors and organic sweeteners.

It comes in raspberry lemonade, beet pomegranate, and ceremonial matcha flavors. The product’s constituents include coconut water, green coffee bean, yerba mate, Rhodiola root, maca root, Panax Ginseng, Ashwagandha, kale, spinach, and tapioca maltodextrin.

The Renewable Energy organic pre-workout powder comes in new attractive packaging, and one pack costs $34.99. In addition, the brand offers a 20% discount for subscribers, which makes the supplement quite budget-friendly and healthy.

Besides pre-workout supplements, Ora Organic sells protein powders, greens powders, gut health, beauty, and immunity-enhancing powders and capsules. The brand also has convenient shipping and reliable refund policies, but shipping charges do apply on all purchases. Users can contact the customer service via email, phone number, the chat option, and the web form provided on its contact page.

Highlights

Ora Organics’ supplements are purely vegan and are made using organic, plant-based, and gluten-free ingredients.

Its Renewable Energy organic pre-workout powder is enriched with the power of Ayurveda and comes in some unique flavors like raspberry lemonade, beet pomegranate, and ceremonial matcha.

It does not contain any artificial sweetening or flavoring ingredients. Natural flavors and organic sweeteners are used instead.

This pre-workout supplement has beautiful packaging, and a single pack costs $34.99.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Ora Organics

Pros

Makes quality assurance a priority

Best pre-workout for vegetarians and vegans

Tested and verified by certified, third-party laboratories

Offers attractive subscription discounts and refunds

Cons

No free shipping provided

#5. Optimum Nutrition – High-Quality Assured Natural Pre-Workout Powder

Optimum Nutrition’s mission is to bring fitness to all, including the underprivileged population, which is why professional athletes and gym-goers have the utmost faith in this brand. Optimum Nutrition ensures high-quality raw materials while formulating its supplements, and its products are tested and re-tested by third parties. That is why they are named Optimum Nutrition — they guarantee optimum-quality nutritional products to customers.

Its pre-workout supplements are The Gold Standard Pre-Workout and Gold Standard Pre Advanced for enhancing your energy and performance..

Optimum’s pre-workout supplements are also reasonably priced. Besides the pre-workout supplements, the brand also sells protein powders, weight gainers, energy drinks, and multivitamins.

Moreover, the brand offers lucrative discounts on its products, including code discounts, weekly offers, and discounts on your first purchase. Besides, it offers free shipping for orders higher than $40. However, Optimum does not deliver outside of the U.S.

The company entertains refund requests if made within 30 days from the date of purchase. Furthermore, you can contact Optimum’s customer support through email.

Highlights

Optimum Nutrition’s Gold Standard pre-workout supplements are formulated using high-quality raw materials.

Its Gold Standard Pre-Workout and Gold Standard Pre Advanced supplements enhance energy and performance, and the Beta-Alanine Powder raises muscle endurance.

Its pre-workout supplements contain only natural ingredients with no artificial additives.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Optimum Nutrition

Pros

Best for women who want to pursue very intense workouts

Best for athletic women

Tested and re-tested by third-party labs for quality

Provides customer-luring discounts and refunds

Cons

Free shipping only on purchases over $40

Factors That Influence a Reliable Pre-Workout Supplement for Women

There is no scarcity of pre-workout supplements in the market, as there are thousands of branded pre-workout supplements which promise to maximize your gym gains. But, all of them cannot be equally efficient.

So, to provide you with the best, we started with hundreds of pre-workout supplement brands we could find in the market. We considered several factors in formulating our list of five best pre-workout supplements for women, eliminated many who failed to meet our criteria, and finally made a list. It was indeed an arduous task but a satisfying one at that.

We took into note that there are quite a few fake supplements in the market as well. Never go for over-the-counter supplements or retail purchases. Also, never ask your gym trainer to recommend you one. In such cases, you may only end up getting some spurious products that will not only be useless but could also seriously harm your health.

We would suggest that you buy pre-workout products from the official websites of the manufacturers only, as they will provide you with high-quality and authentic products. Also, never purchase such products from e-commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, or Flipkart. The products you would get from these e-commerce platforms may also turn out to be fake or, at best, ineffective.

And now, some additional words from our sponsor.

Things We Considered While Making This List

Ingredients

After checking out all the ingredients in the pre-workout supplement brands, we narrowed it down to only those brands whose ingredients can maximize women’s benefits in boosting energy, fat loss, and muscle mass.

We also checked the ingredients very thoroughly and confirmed they do not contain any harmful elements. We ensured the components of these supplements were absolutely natural and safe to consume.

Dosage

We took into consideration the dosage of the supplements that you need to take before your workouts. Unlike other supplements, the dosage of these products is convenient and easy to remember. All you have to do is to take them before you start your workout.

Lab Test Results

We ensured all the pre-workout supplements were third-party lab tested for quality and efficacy. Third-party tests show no favoritism or bias, and the reports are always authentic. We checked out the lab results before creating the final list as well.

Brand Reputation

We put all the brands under our scanner to ascertain their reputation, transparency, reliability, and recall value among customers to get a clear perception of the products and the brands’ commitment to customers.

Only five brands met the criteria we set.

Customer Reviews

The customer reviews, especially those given by women, helped us shortlist the top five brands. The women who used these pre-workout supplements appeared pleased with the effects and the brands’ services.

Some even admitted that these supplements helped them achieve their goals in record time. They had experienced a surge in energy, strength, and stamina that helped improve their ability to work out at the gym and achieve their fitness goals.

Pricing & Packaging

Rest assured, we have listed only those pre-workout supplement brands that are affordable to most. Some quality products do come with a high price. However, they also come with lucrative discounts and deals. Check out their website to find out more.

The packaging of a brand’s products reflects its products’ authenticity, along with ensuring you receive the supplements in good condition.

That is why we made sure the pre-workout supplements we recommend come with high-standard and quality packaging.

Shipping & Refund Policies

We also investigated to confirm that these brands’ shipping and other policies were convenient, hassle-free, and, most importantly, customer-friendly.

After all, you will be ordering the products from your home. So, you must not face any problem while ordering, getting the delivery, or returning it in case of any dispute.

A Buying Guide on Pre-Workout Supplements for Women

If you are an avid gym-goer and fitness enthusiast, you will need a good and reliable pre-workout supplement before entering the gym. But, do not just go on to purchase any product. There are shoddy supplements out there in the market, which will mar your body and health. So, remain alert and buy judiciously.

Consider These Factors Before Placing Your Order

It is best to consider purchasing your desired pre-workout supplement from the online brands that we have listed. However, if you want to explore more, you must consider the following factors before placing your order.

Ingredients & Dosage Instructions

Before placing your order online, check the ingredients of the pre-workout supplement you are looking to buy. Always go for products containing natural constituents only, and do not purchase products that have artificial additives, flavors, or colors, as they could harm your health.

Before making your purchase, do not forget to check the dosage instructions for a particular pre-workout supplement you are purchasing, and make sure the dosage levels are convenient for you. Usually, pre-workout powders have a single dosage in a day, where you need to take a scoop or two before hitting the gym.

Lab Test Results

Quality, safety, and efficacy should be your top priorities before purchasing any product. Third-party lab test results show no favoritism or bias in their reports and serve as authentic proof of a product’s quality, efficacy, and safety. Therefore, always go for those pre-workout supplement brands that have their products tested by third-party labs.

Client Reviews

Client reviews and ratings matter a lot, as they signify the success rate and effectiveness of the product. Always check out the client reviews and ratings in advance of purchasing pre-workout supplements. It is also advisable to buy these supplements from reputed brands only, as mentioned in this guide.

Packaging

Check the packaging of the items while you place your order. Also, upon delivery, watch out for any kind of wear and tear in the packaging or seal. If wear and tear are found, it would mean you have either been supplied with used stuff or your product may have been tampered with. Return the product immediately and ask for a refund.

Shipping & Refunds

Before placing your order, check the brand’s shipping policy and confirm whether it ships to your location or not. Also, keep the brand’s refund policy in mind to avoid any future inconvenience if a return has to be made.

Why Should You Use Pre-Workout Supplements?

If you happen to be a regular gym-goer and love your workouts, you must consider taking pre-workout supplements. They may boost your energy, strength, and performance in the gym and make you work out better with increased stamina and vigor.

Besides, if you experience tiredness and fatigue and do not feel like working out regularly, pre-workout supplements can give you that extra push to go to the gym.

Benefits of Pre-Workout Supplements for Women

Pre-workout supplements for women come with several benefits, including:

They may increase your energy levels and performance in the gym.

They may improve your cardiovascular performance, which is the main factor behind your enhanced workouts.

With enhanced workouts, you may be able to burn fat and gain lean muscle mass very quickly.

They may also enhance your focus and concentration during your workout.

Possible Side Effects of Pre-Workout Supplements for Women

Pre-workout supplements are generally safe, and you will not face any adverse effects upon consumption. They are only meant to give you an extra blast of strength and energy during your workouts.

However, pre-workout supplements mostly contain caffeine. In case you are allergic to caffeine, you must not take any kind of pre-workout supplements, as it may worsen your condition. Also, pregnant women should refrain from using these supplements, as the caffeine content may lead them to face issues. If you happen to be breastfeeding, you must also not take any pre-workout supplements for the sake of your child’s health.

Some possible side effects of pre-workout supplements include:

The caffeine content in them may trigger anxiety and nervousness.

Overdose may lead to excess caffeine in the body, which may cause high blood pressure and heart rate, headaches, insomnia, restlessness, dizziness, or dehydration.

In case you are allergic to caffeine, you may experience nausea and vomiting. So, it is best to stay away from pre-workout supplements if you are caffeine-allergic.

It is always recommended to stick to the necessary and recommended dosage before workouts. Dosage instructions vary for individual supplements, and these instructions are mentioned on their packs and brand websites. Make sure you follow the mentioned instructions only.

How to Maximize Your Results Out of Pre-Workout Supplements?

The timing of taking the supplement and its dosage play dominant roles in ensuring the optimum benefits of taking any pre-workout supplement. Ideally, you should take pre-workout supplements 15 to 30 minutes before your workouts. That amount of time is necessary for the ingredients to react in your body.

Dosages can vary from one to two scoops, and some supplements have half-scoop dosages too. Always go through the dosage instructions carefully before taking the supplement, which are mentioned very clearly on their packs and their brand websites as well.

It is to be noted that women using the same supplement may have different dosages than men. So as a woman, you need to be extra cautious about the dosage before you start using any pre-workout supplement.

FAQs: Pre-Workout Supplements for Women

Q1. What is the general dosage for pre-workout supplements?

The general dosage for pre-workout supplements can be one to two scoops/pills, depending upon the supplement’s potency. Also, women need to look out for any separate dosage instructions upon purchasing a particular brand of supplement. The dosage instructions are usually mentioned on the brand websites and the supplement labels.

Q2. How long before workouts should I take pre-workout supplements?

Usually, you can take pre-workout supplements 15 to 30 minutes before workouts. However, this duration varies. You should always check out the necessary usage and dosage instructions on the brand websites or supplement packs.

Q3. Can I take pre-workout supplements with other types of supplements?

Yes, you can. You can take the pre-workout supplements along with muscle-enhancing protein powders. However, for best results, you should consume the pre-workout supplements alone.

You can mix the necessary scoops of the supplement in plain drinking water or milk or even choose to mix them up with some yummy peanut butter chocolate or banana smoothie shakes.

Q4. Are pre-workout supplements effective for weight loss?

Yes, that is what they are there for. Pre-workout supplements gear up your workouts, which in turn help in fat metabolism and loss. Overall, they may help you shed your excess weight.

Q5. Which form of pre-workout supplement should I opt for — pills or powders?

For optimum performance, we suggest you go for powders. Powders work instantly, while pills take some time to break down and undergo metabolism.

Q6. I am a vegan. Should I go for pre-workout supplements?

There are many vegan-friendly pre-workout supplements available, and one of them is the Renewable Energy organic pre-workout powder from Ora Organic, which we have listed.

Q7. Are pre-workout supplements safe for women?

Pre-workout supplements are safe for most women. However, pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid them because of their caffeine content. Also, if you tend to be caffeine-allergic, you must avoid these supplements entirely, as their main ingredients are caffeine and creatine.

Q8. What if I drink coffee after taking a pre-workout supplement?

You can. However, beware of the side effects of consuming too much caffeine. Coffee, as well as pre-workout supplements, contains caffeine in considerable amounts, which may lead to excessive buildup of caffeine in your body.

Q9. I suffer from diabetes. Should I consider taking pre-workout supplements?

If you have diabetes, you need to consider certain precautions before your workouts, and you should stick to your doctor’s prescribed diet and medication. If your diet and medicine alone can satisfy your workout requirements, it will be safe if you consider not consuming pre-workout supplements.

As a person with diabetes, always check your blood sugar level before working out. If you happen to take insulin or if your blood sugar levels are on the higher side, you should avoid pre-workout supplements. These supplements contain caffeine and may even contain natural sweeteners, which can be harmful to people with diabetes.

For what it is worth, you should always ask your doctor before taking any kind of supplement, especially if you are suffering from any health condition.

Q10. Will I develop male characteristics upon consuming pre-workout supplements?

Not at all. These pre-workout supplements do not have any testosterone-enhancing abilities. They simply boost your energy levels and focus during workouts.

Q11. What is the legality of pre-workout supplements?

Pre-workout supplements are just energy-boosting supplements that are meant to be taken before gym workouts. There are no illegal ingredients in them, which makes them legal anywhere you go.

Conclusion: Take Time Out for Workouts & Gain Desired Results with Pre-Workout Supplements

You may have joined a gym, and after a few days of rigorous workouts, you suddenly start feeling bored. Very soon, you may start feeling lethargic and entirely give up the habit of working out at the gym, and your fitness goals will fade into a dream.

But if you do not want that to happen, you may want to consider these supplements to shake off your lethargy, pump up your energy, and boost your will to go through your fitness programs with ease.

These pre-workout supplements are designed to take you to the next level. After consumption, you will discover newfound energy and stamina that will push through the intense workouts at the gym and give you the drive to continue until you achieve the desired effects.

The Natural-Pre Workout Supplement from Naked Nutrition is our top choice for women. Its 100% natural and effective energy-boosting ingredients may give you precisely what you have been in search of — energy and strength. This brand maintains the utmost transparency regarding its products, making them highly reliable and convenient for buyers.

While purchasing, go for these online brands. Besides offering quality products, they also provide lucrative discounts and offers on their websites, which you probably will not find anywhere else. So, catch these offers because now is the time to maximize your profits as well as your gym gains.