When it comes to getting Botox, most assume the treatment is incorporated to diminish the look of wrinkles. And while that’s certainly true, there are actually tons of hidden benefits to getting Botox injections, as Dr. Schwarzburg of Skinly Aesthetics exclusively explains to Us Weekly.

“There is no negative to getting Botox and then stopping, except for having face wrinkles again,” Dr. Schwarzburg states, before listing how Botox can severely improve those who suffer from Dystonia, eye spasms, TMJ (Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction), bruxism, migraines, excessive sweating and other conditions.

Breaking down how Botox works, Dr. Schwarzburg says the “neurotoxins affect neuromuscular junction,” so when you get injections, “the receptors on the muscle side get clipped by neurotoxins,” therefore, “the muscle doesn’t contract.” As Dr. Schwarzburg states, “It is critical to bear in mind” that the duration and effectiveness of Botox can vary as the nerves are still “firing unconsciously.”

One round of Botox isn’t mean to last forever, which is why Dr. Schwarzburg suggests treatments every three to four months in order to “maintain optimal results.” The Board Certified Physician, who specializes in minimally invasive cosmetic and laser medicine in New York City, explains, “For those who have been doing injections on a regular basis, the number of units can be decreased if they are coming at regularly scheduled intervals, as the muscle may not have enough time to fully recover.”

On average, Botox typically lasts 90 to 120 days, but there are “multiple factors that may need to be considered” when it comes to the effects. If a patient has a “very physically active or very stressed out” lifestyle, Dr. Schwarzburg says they will need “more units of neurotoxins.” He adds the “strength of the muscles,” as well as “possible neuromuscular diseases,” can also play a part in the efficiency of Botox.

For many, Botox is a temporary treatment that goes far beyond decreasing the appearance of wrinkles. Those who suffer from Dystonia, or involuntary muscle contractions, can treat the condition as “Botox temporarily weakens dystonic muscles, thereby allowing more normal posture and function,” Dr. Schwarzburg explains, noting he helps patients with everything from Blepharospasm to Focal Hand Dystonia and Cervical Dystonia.

Botox can also aid those with bruxism or TMJ. “Botox is injected into the most sore or the strongest part of the masseter muscle, weakening the strongest part without affecting the ability to chew,” the renowned cosmetologist explains, adding the “same mechanism” is used to treat migraines by injecting Botox into the “cranial and facial areas.”

Detailing the uncommon spots that can be treated, Dr. Schwarzburg says calf reduction is used for “patients looking to slim down bulky appearing lower legs and give them a smoother contour.” The beauty expert adds another usual area is the bladder, saying Botox “relaxes the muscle and alleviates the condition” when a patient “loses control” and “can’t collect urine because it’s in a continuously contracted state.”

In terms of price for Botox, the cost is broken down by units, which is determined by multiple factors, including the location of the clinic, the experience of the injector, the number of units used and the complexity of the patient’s anatomy. Typically, the cost varies anywhere from $10 to $20 per unit.

If you’re interested in learning more about Botox, be sure to visit SkinlyAesthetics.com for more information.