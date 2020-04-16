Chadwick Boseman used his platform to advocate for coronavirus protections, as many celebrities have during the pandemic, but fans more so noticed what appeared to be a massive weight-loss transformation.

The Black Panther star, 42, shared an Instagram video of himself discussing a donation of equipment to hospitals in need on Wednesday, April 15. “Operation 42,” he wrote. “I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Boseman concluded: “Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference.”

Fans flooded the comments section of his post with messages of concern for the Avengers: Endgame actor. “Are we not supposed to notice your weight loss?” one person asked, while another replied, “This must be for a role. How are you losing weight during a pandemic? I’m eating everything in sight.”

Others defended Boseman and his right to keep information about his body private. “The sheer disrespect in these comments is unbelievable. What’s wrong with y’all?” one user wrote. “Not only are you all deflecting from what this video is about but y’all are rude as hell.”

The 21 Bridges star has kept a relatively low profile in recent months. His most recent red carpet appearance occurred at the American Music Awards in November 2019.

Since December 2019, Boseman appears to have been sharing throwback photos and videos of himself on Instagram. “It’s a time for giving thanks, so I wanted to express how grateful I am for family, friends, and safe travels on tour,” he captioned a November 2019 post. “Also grateful for your support of #21Bridges. And for your many kind birthday wishes today.”

The 42 actor has several projects on his schedule, including reprising his role as T’Challa (a.k.a. Black Panther) in the sequel to the 2018 hit film. However, due to Marvel release delays caused by coronavirus, the movie will not come out in theaters until May 2022.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.