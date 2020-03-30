How A Trainer Trains: Jill Barger

As a GRIT BXNG Trainer and NBA Dancer for the Brooklyn Nets, Jill Barger knows the importance of keeping in tip top shape at all times, even when the gym isn’t accessible. Jill shares some of her favorite do-at-home exercises while spilling the beans on her favorite pre and post workout secrets.

For pre-workout energy, Jill recommends Forest Remedies’ Sweet Orange Essential Oil.

For post-workout recovery, Jill turns to Ocean Remedies’ Krill Oil Soft Gels for reducing inflammation and supporting brain, cardiovascular and joint health.