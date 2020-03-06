The Best Healthy Hollywood Hacks

Being healthy doesn’t need to clean out your wallet. Eat well, feel good and save some money for a splurge that might truly be worth the upgrade.

Buy Locally

Think about it, fresh foods often take several travel days to make it to grocery shelves. This could result in a higher risk of nutrient loss. Plus, local growers can choose varieties that are richer and unique in flavor, which means it will probably taste better. Have a taste test of your own, store bought versus locally grown, then you decide.

Head Back to the Kitchen

This year, make it your priority to say good-bye to processed and fast foods and get in the habit of preparing your own meals. There are so many benefits — it’s less expensive, has a lower caloric, fat and sodium intake than a restaurant meal, plus all that food appreciation! You’ll enjoy meals more when you cook at home.

Digital Detox

Imagine 24 hours without a computer, phone or internet. Besides the free time you’ll gain, it might do wonders for your self-esteem, alleviate stress and make you more focused and creative.

The Plant Based Revolution

