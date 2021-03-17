Exclusive 90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Drops 90 Lbs After Liposuction: Before and After Photos By Emily Longeretta March 17, 2021 Kaylinn Gilstrap 5 5 / 5 The Future “I’m spontaneous,” she says when asked whether she’d ever get another surgery. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News