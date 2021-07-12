A Natural

Adele wowed during her first Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2020. Although she did not debut new music, she showed off her impressive pipes in a sketch and teased that her next album was “not finished” in time for her to be the episode’s musical guest. In her monologue, she joked about her weight loss, quipping: “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half that I chose.”