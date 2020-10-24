Carnival Celebration

In August 2020, the “Someone Like You” songstress stunned fans with her bikini body as she dressed up in honor of one a long-standing London tradition. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” she captioned an Instagram photo at the time, dressed in a Jamaican flag bikini top, feathered headdress and Bantu knots. The carnival, which celebrates Caribbean heritage in the city’s Notting Hill neighborhood, first took place in 1966 but was canceled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.