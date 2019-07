She’s Really, Really Arrived

Doesn’t get much better! Adele was the belle of the ball at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012. She became the first female artist to win six awards in one year, which included Record, Song and Album of the Year for her album 21. She wore a black Giorgio Armani dress, Christian Louboutin heels and Harry Winston diamonds, and rocked bold red lipstick. (Adele welcomed a baby boy named Angelo with her boyfriend Simon Konecki in October 2012.)