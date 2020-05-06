Super Slim

The Grammy winner showed off her new slim figure at Drake’s 33rd birthday party in Los Angeles in October 2019. Nutritionist and body expert Ray Abdwell told Us at the time that he thought the “Set Fire to the Rain” songstress had lost about 20 pounds since her last appearance. “In these new pictures, you can see much more definition in her clavicle, the weight loss through her arms and her legs,” he added. “Her jaw is much more sculpted as well. She has lost fat evenly from all parts of her body.”