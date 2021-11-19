Building Her Core Strength

Adele admitted during a November 2021 interview with The Face that she was happier than she had ever been, clarifying, “But it’s not because of my weight, it’s because of the dedication I gave to my brain with therapy and stuff like that, and a lot of crying.” She added, “Maybe that’s a saying I made up: ‘I used to cry but now I sweat.’ It really did save me.”

The “I Drink Wine” singer has long suffered from back pain. “I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing,” she said. “In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then when I had a C‑section [in 2012], my core was useless.”

Working out made her “core strong,” she said, allowing for other overall benefits. “Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much,” the Brit noted. “It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”