Rare Insight

During her first interview in five years, the performer opened up about how she found herself at the gym.

“Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” she explained during an interview with Vogue in October 2021. “I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t.”

Adele noted that she chose not to document her experience on social media because it was all about putting herself first.

“They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand,” she added at the time. “I couldn’t give a flying f–k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”