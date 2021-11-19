Standing Up for Herself

During an interview with British Vogue in October 2021, Adele addressed the concept of being body positive following her weight loss journey.

“You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size,” she said. “People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care.”

Although Adele understands “why some women especially were hurt” by her slimmer figure, the comments she received after her weight loss still affected her.

“My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock,” the “Easy on Me” songstress shared with Vogue at the time. “Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person. The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f–king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”