Slimdown

Chrissy Teigen and More Celebs Can’t Get Enough of Adele’s Incredible Transformation: See Their Reactions

By
Indya Moore Celebrities Cant Stop Freaking Out Over Adele Transformation
 Shutterstock
8
8 / 8

Indya Moore

Mind blown! The Pose star simply couldn’t believe Adele’s new look, writing, “Wow 🤯🤯.”

Back to top