Keeping It Real

In a candid Instagram post, Fedotowsky shared some of the ways her body has changed after having two kids. “I’ve gone back-and-forth 1 million times in my head on whether not I wanted to post it,” she captioned a photoset of herself wearing different bikinis. “But at the end of the day, I know it’s important to be open and honest about my postpartum body in hopes that it helps even one person out there who is struggling with their own body image. My skin around my stomach is very loose and stretched out, I’m 15lbs heavier than I used to be, and my cup size has grown quite significantly.”