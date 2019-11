One Strong Mama

Fedotowsky showed off her bare stomach in an Instagram post in March 2019. She explained that she doesn’t hate the loose skin around her stomach because it represents so much more. “I earned this loose skin. I gave everything my body has to offer to bring two beautiful humans into this world! That’s not something I should feel ashamed of, that something I should feel empowered by!” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her bare stomach.