Stop Negative Self Talk

In November 2019, Fedotowsky explained why she thinks people should turn their body hate into love. “I often find myself criticizing my cellulite, the size of my waist and the fat around my tummy, and my nose,” she wrote. “Can you imagine how you might feel if your body decided it had enough of the self hate and stopped working for you? I think if we stop to think about our body parts and appreciate them for their true purpose and function rather than some arbitrary aesthetic that society put on them. Then we’d all be speaking to ourselves in a completely different way.”