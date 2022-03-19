Top 5

Everything Amy Schumer Has Said About Her Decision to Get Liposuction After Giving Birth

March 2022

“I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery,” the Life & Beth star said on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast “Dear Chelsea” in March 2022. “It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.”

Schumer revealed that she looked into liposuction after she healed from her endometriosis surgery. “I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good,” she added.

