March 2022

“I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery,” the Life & Beth star said on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast “Dear Chelsea” in March 2022. “It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.”

Schumer revealed that she looked into liposuction after she healed from her endometriosis surgery. “I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good,” she added.