Allison Tolman

The Fargo alum posted a lengthy Twitter thread about body-shaming jokes in January 2022. “Writers and showrunners- take the jokes about weight out of your scripts,” she wrote. “I promise they aren’t funny. And even if they were, they won’t hold up well. And even if they did, they’re unkind — either to your characters and actors or someone in your audience or crew. It’s not worth it.”