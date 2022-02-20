Egypt Sherrod

“I mean…. I am just gonna let this sit right here for a minute because I have absolutely NO SHAME about my body,” the Married to Real Estate personality wrote via Instagram in February 2022 after critics claimed she had plastic surgery on her bottom. “Body shaming is something we should never do, especially when you have no idea what your [sic] talking about. When you have a baby over 40 it hits different. You don’t just snap back. Especially because I couldn’t breast feed since the docs had to dry me out due to fluid in my lungs. So YES I am dragging a continent behind me. And it is what it is… Deal with it!”