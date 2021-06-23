Erica Lugo

The Biggest Loser trainer called out trolls after receiving an Instagram comment that said she was too “big” and not proportional. “Time to address the elephant in the room: Years ago when you saw me on TV. I was sick. I was mentally and emotionally miserable. Physically my body was going down the wrong path even though it was celebrated for being ‘small,'” she wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “I remember walking into hair and makeup one morning on BL set and my amazing makeup artist Maddie said ‘your eyes are puffy. Did you not sleep well?’ I lied and told her I tossed and turned all night when in reality, I sat in the bathroom with my knees tucked to my chest crying and stopping myself from purging. Up until the very minute I had to leave for set the next morning. Yes. I sat in that bathroom for over 10 hours. I never did purge but those thoughts came rushing back from my past.”