Jewel Claps Back at Body-Shamers Who Called Her a 'Chubby Renée Zellweger'

Jewel

The “Intuition” singer revealed that she made a promise to herself not to alter her looks based on bullying or opinions from entertainment industry executives.

“I was called a chubby Renée Zellweger when I came in the scene in the 90’s,” Jewel revealed via Instagram in November 2021. “But I wouldn’t let myself be bulimic or anorexic because I felt that was letting bullies win. I had to learn to be healthy my own way and find my way to self love. And that takes time. I never fixed my teeth or my nose because I felt like I wanted to know how to love myself no matter what. And to be thankful for the looks I do have, and not take them for granted just because I wasn’t classically perfect.”

She added that as she’s gotten older, she has tried to take care of herself by eating healthy, staying hydrated and getting sleep.

“My skin is changing. Gravity definitely takes its toll 😅,” she added. “But I’m surprised by how good I feel. How vital. How happy. How healthy. And yeah, I feel sexy.”