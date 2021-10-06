Stars Who've Hit Back Against Body-Shamers

Lena Dunham

The producer called out online trolls who claimed she shouldn’t find happiness in her body changing since her time on Girls.

“The pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness. In the 4 years since I’ve gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement,” Dunham detailed via Instagram in October 2021, adding that she is enjoying getting to “live in your present body without treating it as transitional.”