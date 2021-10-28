Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter slammed body-shaming critics via Instagram in October 2021, writing, “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far … Please feel free to voice your opinions, however, I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.”

She continued in her post, “This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself. But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19. I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in, and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with repercussions, and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.”

Nearly one week later, the Hell’s Kitchen star applauded his daughter’s actions via Instagram.

“It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this,’” Gordon said on Instagram Live at the time. “She is 19 years of age for goodness’ sake … I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that.’ It is a very sensitive issue whether you are a girl or a guy.”