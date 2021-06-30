Rumer Willis

After Rumer Willis posted silly posed photos on her Instagram feed, commenters flooded her page, critiquing her body and calling her too skinny. The 32-year-old actress responded via her Story, writing, “I know I don’t need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics i felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like [sic] I looked smaller than I do in real life.”

The Masked Singer alum added, “But regardless even though you may think it’s your job or even your right to leave unfiltered thoughts or judgments about my body for me and others to read… it’s not.” Willis also noted that “coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming.