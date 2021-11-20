Stephen Amell

The Heels star shared a shirtless photo in September 2021, and the trolls criticized his abdominal muscles. While the star is in shape, the candid photo captured him drinking a coffee while relaxing with a book.

“Public service announcement: I’m 6’1 inches tall and 208 lbs,” Amell wrote via Facebook one day later. “I’m in tremendous shape and I’m strong as s–t. I’m a 24 hour juice cleanse away from blowing the season 1 poster for Arrow out of the water. We did the photography for that poster a little over 9 years ago. Next time I post a photo in my hot pink skivvies, I’ll try and remember to flex!”

He quipped that he had an alternative for those who still complain. “And if that isn’t good enough, send me your address. I will show up to steal your boyfriend or your girlfriend,” he added.