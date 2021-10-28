Tara Reid

After the American Pie actress received several Instagram comments calling her too thin when she posted a bikini snap in October 2021, she shared a similar photo one day later.

Reid captioned the post, “To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle. Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat. To everyone who wrote something nice and stuck up for me, I love you! And keep spreading that love, it is the only thing that will save this world.” She also added “spread love,” “love,” “no hate” and “I love food” hashtags to her social media upload.