Busy Philipps

Hardly a week goes by when Philipps doesn’t post a video of herself sweating through an intense LekFit workout class on Instagram Stories. And as the actress showed while running errands in a sleeveless dress in L.A. on September 10, 2019, her efforts have paid off and then some! But she’s not only after defined muscles. “If you are a person, who the cloud settles in your brain, and you can feel it, and you get the anxiety, or depression, or whatever . . . the routine takes over, and so it’s not even a question,” she told PopSugar in January 2019 of how going to the gym helps her mental health. “It’s like, ‘Well of course, I don’t want to get out of bed,’ but the routine sort of forces you to go.”