Sheryl Crow

Performing songs from her new album, Threads, on the Today show in NYC on September 6, 2019, Crow showed she’s still got some of the best pipes — and biceps — in the business! “Playing guitar keeps my arms toned,” she told Parade in February 2019. “Especially when you consider you’re holding your arms up for two hours a night and carrying your equipment.” But she admits she’s genetically blessed when it comes to staying fit. “It also comes down to my DNA,” said the Grammy winner. “My parents are pretty fit. We are small, lean people with high metabolism.”